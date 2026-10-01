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BVB, rumour: Konstantinos Karetsas on the bench against DFB team?

Konstantinos Karetsas could drop out of the starting XI for the return leg against the Germany national team on home soil, unlike in Greece's surprise 1-0 Nations League win. That is according to Ruhr Nachrichten.

The report says BVB coach Niko Kovac called each of the 20 national team coaches with a Borussia player in their squad ahead of the XXL international break and raised the issue of load management. His main focus was likely on Karetsas and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck was in fact left out of Germany's squad for the defeat against Greece, probably because of Kovac's request. On Wednesday, though, the centre-back injured his ankle in the final training session before the clash with Serbia and had to pull out. The DFB gave no details about the severity of the injury or any possible longer spell out, while Bild at least ruled out an operation.

The 26-year-old had already injured his ankle during the World Cup and, as a result, missed the start of the season with BVB, but made his comeback just in time for Klopp's debut. Karetsas, meanwhile, suffered a setback with circulatory problems after collapsing in the Champions League match against Villarreal and also returned to the squad shortly before the international break.

Karetsas has started both matches so far, playing 74 minutes against Serbia (2-1) and the full 90 against Germany. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, he is now set for more rest to reduce the risk of injury through potential overuse.

BVB return to Bundesliga action a week on Friday when SV Werder Bremen visit Dortmund.

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BVB, news: Daniel Svensson speaks openly about transfer rumours

Daniel Svensson has addressed the rumours linking him with a move from Borussia Dortmund to the Premier League or Serie A. Recent reports had suggested interest from Arsenal and AC Milan, among others.

Svensson has now played down that speculation. "I read something about it too," he said in a media round during his time with the Sweden national team, stressing that no approaches had been made to him: "Of course it is flattering to read that. There was nothing concrete, and I had heard nothing more than what was in the media. I feel comfortable in Dortmund and am looking forward to continuing my path there."

The left wing-back initially joined BVB on loan from Danish top-flight club FC Nordsjaelland in February 2025 before signing permanently the following summer. Since then, he has made 73 appearances for Borussia and has so far been involved in ten goals. This season, he is also part of coach Niko Kovac's regular first-choice group.

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BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches