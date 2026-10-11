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BVB, news: Felix Paschke ends career at 23

Felix Paschke from Borussia Dortmund's reserves has ended his career at the age of just 23. BVB confirmed it on their social channels on Saturday.

"It is very regrettable that Felix has to end his football career at such a young age. We got to know him as a committed player. He worked until the very end on returning to the pitch," U23 sporting director Ingo Preuß is quoted as saying in the post.

Paschke joined Dortmund in 2024 from Hamburger SV's reserves, but injuries limited him to just 16 appearances. The midfielder last featured in a friendly in January 2025. Among other things, the right-footer suffered a cruciate ligament tear before further physical complaints were added.

"I would like to thank my team-mates, coaches, those responsible, as well as the entire medical team and all the club's employees for their support over the years. I felt very comfortable from the start and always received great support even during my long injury lay-off. That allowed me to give everything in the attempt to return to the pitch. I wish everyone involved nothing but the best going forward and will continue to follow my team's journey closely in future," Paschke explained.

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BVB, rumour: Interest in RB Salzburg's Bartosz Mazurek?

According to information from the Polish portal WP SportoweFakty BVB showed interest in Bartosz Mazurek last season. Brighton & Hove Albion are also said to have tracked the 1.84-metre right-footer.

Mazurek ultimately moved in the summer for six million euros from hometown club Jagiellonia Bialystok in Poland to RB Salzburg. Because the 19-year-old is also impressing in Austria, the portal speculates that the teenager could soon be back on the radar of Borussia Dortmund's decision-makers around sporting director Ole Book.

The central midfielder has already made 15 appearances in all competitions this season. He has mostly been in the starting XI and has already scored two goals. He has set up three more.

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BVB, news: Edin Terzic gives reasons for his break

Edin Terzic has explained why he went so long without a club after leaving BVB following the 2023/24 season.

"After my time at Borussia Dortmund, I deliberately wanted to take a break. It was my first head coach job and a very intense time. I wanted to let what I had experienced sink in and spend more time with my family, my friends and the people who may have missed out during the years of professional football," the 43-year-old said in an interview with kicker.

Since the summer, Terzic has been on the touchline at Athletic Bilbao. "We have known each other for a long time. (…) The talks created a good feeling," he said in explaining the decision in favour of the Basques, adding: "At some point I started comparing possibilities with each other. And when you do that and keep ending up at Athletic Club in the end, you realise what you actually want."

After a more than mixed start to the season, Bilbao have now recovered in LaLiga. They have eight points from six games. Their seventh match in the Spanish league was abandoned on Saturday at 0-0, after supporters of opponents Rayo Vallecano flooded the pitch with projectiles. Among other things, paper planes, paper balls and bouncy balls were thrown in large quantities towards the pitch after 13 minutes.

BVB, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches