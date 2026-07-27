More articles, news and rumours on BVB:

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BVB, news: Carsten Cramer takes aim at Bundesliga rivals

Carsten Cramer, Borussia Dortmund's managing director spokesperson, has aimed pointed criticism at the rest of the Bundesliga. The BVB chief believes their domestic rivals lack courage when it comes to international marketing.

Cramer wants to see "a Bundesliga that is much bolder abroad", he told WAZ . "We should realise what opportunities lie in overseas marketing - and not always immediately talk about a possible risk. The fact that after the World Cup it will once again only be Bayern and us going on tour, I find a shame."

While the Black and Yellows are on their summer tour of the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo, Bayern Munich will follow at the beginning of August with stops in South Korea and Hong Kong.

The Westphalians flew to the Far East on Sunday without the World Cup participants Gregor Kobel, Ramy Bensebaini, Julian Ryerson and Marcel Sabitzer, as well as the injured duo Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck. PR appointments and two friendlies against Cerezo Osaka and FC Tokyo are on the schedule.

Training sessions will take a back seat. "There will certainly be much less training than perhaps expected," coach Niko Kovac said on the sidelines of Saturday's friendly at Fortuna Düsseldorf (1-2). "But in the third week of training we are reducing the workload anyway."

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BVB, rumour: probably no swift departure for Yan Couto to Como

Right now, there is little sign of a quick split between Yan Couto and Borussia Dortmund. According to a report by Bild , BVB and Como 1907 remain far apart. Serious differences over the financial framework of the planned deal are said to be the reason.

At the start of the month, everything still pointed to the Brazilian right-back joining the Champions League participants from Italy on loan. However, the transfer temporarily stalled after BVB rival Julian Ryerson struggled with injury concerns. Since then, though, the Norwegian has been given the all-clear.

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BVB, rumour: Julian Brandt apparently favours one club

Two clubs are currently leading the race for free agent Julian Brandt (30). According to Sky Sports, Leeds United have submitted a concrete offer to the former Dortmund player. Ajax Amsterdam are also said to have a completed offer on the table.

At this stage, Brandt is leaning towards a move to Leeds because the prospect of playing in the Premier League appeals to him enormously. His father and agent Jürgen Brandt visited Elland Road at the start of the month to explore the possibilities. According to the report, however, negotiations are still ongoing.

The attacking midfielder is also open in principle to a move to Italy's Serie A, but there are currently no concrete approaches from there. Because his contract with BVB has expired, Brandt is available without a transfer fee.

BVB: Friendlies, dates, TV broadcasts in the summer

Date Kick-off time Match TV and livestream coverage Venue Saturday, 25 July 1pm Fortuna Düsseldorf vs BVB BVB-TV / Sky Merkur Spiel-Arena (Düsseldorf) Wednesday, 29 July 12pm (German time) Cerezo Osaka vs BVB BVB-TV / Sky / DAZN Yanmar Stadium Nagai (Osaka City) Saturday, 1 August 12pm (German time) FC Tokyo vs BVB BVB-TV / Sky / DAZN MUFG Stadium (Tokyo) Sunday, 9 August 3pm (German time) FC Arsenal vs BVB BVB-TV / Sky Emirates Stadium (London) Saturday, 15 August 5.30pm BVB vs AS Rom BVB-TV / Sky Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)



