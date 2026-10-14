Borussia Dortmund lost 1-0 away to Bodö/Glimt on matchday 2 of the Champions League league phase. They offered nothing in attack for an hour, and only a quadruple substitution by coach Niko Kovac sparked an improvement.

Fredrik Sjövold (52.) had put the Norwegians ahead shortly before those changes. Dortmund improved, but his goal remained the only one of Wednesday evening.

Read the match report here.

Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Kobel

Kobel reacted superbly seconds after the restart when Helmersen found himself completely free to shoot inside the penalty area. The Swiss goalkeeper had no chance with the goal, and otherwise faced nothing dangerous. Rating: 3.

Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Joane Gadou

Strong in challenges and mostly as composed as usual, Gadou also looked solid in build-up play. A decent performance. Rating: 3.

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Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Waldemar Anton

Anton stayed alert and made no lapses in concentration. Shortly after half-time, the centre-back made a crucial intervention against Hauge. Rating: 2,5.

Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Ramy Bensebaini

Like the rest of the back three, Bensebaini played with care and good judgement. His best attacking moment came when a fine cross found Nwaneri in the penalty area, though Nwaneri could have made more of it (75.). Rating: 3.

Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Daniel Svensson

Svensson started at right wing-back and defended with his usual reliability, but struggled badly in attack. After an hour, a switch to his usual left side brought an improvement and one or two clever moves forward. Rating: 3,5.

Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Jobe Bellingham

Composed under pressure, Bellingham passed securely and found good solutions. He offered far more going forward than midfield partner Veerman, then shot narrowly wide from inside the penalty area after an hour. A perfectly decent display, if one without a standout moment. Rating: 3.

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Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Joey Veerman

Veerman did his best work tracking back, making one or two important clearances in his own penalty area in the first half. On the ball, the Dutchman offered little attacking impetus. Dortmund took him off after an hour. Rating: 4,5.

Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Maximilian Beier

Starting at left wing-back left Beier unable to use his strength in runs in behind. The quadruple substitution in the 60th minute let him move into one of the two attacking half-spaces, but he still made little happen. He worked hard and battled selflessly as always without having much impact. Rating: 4.

Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Samuele Inacio

Kovac hoped the 18-year-old would bring a carefree approach and attacking impetus. Instead, Inacio barely got into the game, was often isolated on the left and made no impact. His evening ended after around 60 minutes. Rating: 5.

Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Konstantinos Karetsas

Only occasionally did Karetsas find himself one-on-one, and even then he never got beyond promising beginnings. The Greek struggled with Bodö's physicality and, like Inacio, failed to inspire. Rating: 5.

Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: Fabio Silva

Silva ran tirelessly and tried to make the most of his chance to start. But the Portuguese player posed no goal threat and rarely held up the ball effectively. After just over an hour, a frustrated Silva made way for Guirassy. Rating: 5.

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Borussia Dortmund ratings for Bodö/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: The substitutes

Serhou Guirassy (on from 60. for Silva): Guirassy had more presence than Silva and caused Bodö's defenders noticeably more problems. He should have done more with his big chance from close range (69.). Rating: 3,5.

Felix Nmecha (on from 60. for Veerman): Nmecha immediately helped improve Dortmund's play. His first contribution was outstanding: a fine individual move followed by an equally good shot from just under 25 metres that drew a strong save from Bodö's goalkeeper. Shortly afterwards, the international brilliantly set up Guirassy's big chance (69.). Nmecha's dynamism made Dortmund much stronger in the final half-hour. He almost equalised in added time, but Bodö goalkeeper Haikin denied him again. Rating: 2.

Ethan Nwaneri (on from 60. for Karetsas): Nwaneri also gave Dortmund more than his predecessor, bringing agility and energy. A quarter of an hour from the end, the Englishman unexpectedly found himself completely free to head the ball in the penalty area but made too little of it. Another dangerous move ended with his shot being blocked (84.). Rating: 3.

Julian Ryerson (on from 60. for Inacio): Ryerson's aggressive play brought urgency to the right side, and he drove the team forward well. He lacked the final punch in the attacking third. Rating: 3.

Carney Chukwuemeka (on from 77. for Beier): Chukwuemeka came on for the final quarter-hour and tried plenty, but nothing came of it beyond promising beginnings. No rating.