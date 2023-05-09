Buthelezi: Why Orlando Pirates should sacrifice Ofori or Mpontshane for new keeper - Kitenge

Former Jomo Cosmos goalkeeper Aime Kitenge has listed reasons why goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi is a “good choice” for Orlando Pirates.

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports suggest the Buccaneers have signed TS Galaxy stopper Buthelezi on a three-year deal. This follows speculation that the 25-year-old gloveman is headed to Pirates who are looking for a replacement for either Richard Ofori or Siyabonga Mpontshane, both whose contracts expire at the end of June.

Coach Jose Riveiro and his technical team face a tough decision on the experienced goalkeepers. Buthlelezi is in his third season playing Premier Soccer League but he has received more attention this term after breaking into the Bafana Bafana squad.

WHAT WAS SAID: "If he is going to Pirates then good choice there," Kitenge told KickOff.

"He was young when I worked with him at Cosmos, so I was involved in contributing to part of his development. The boy was at Cosmos before he went to TS Galaxy where he has continued growing and it is no surprise to hear that Orlando Pirates want him.

"Even back then it was obvious that he was destined for the PSL, and it is no surprise that he has made this kind of progress. He is a fine choice for Pirates because I know how good a goalkeeper he is.”

AND WHAT MORE? Kitenge explains in greater detail the qualities possessed by Buthelezi.

“I strongly believe that he is a good choice for Pirates and will make a difference at the club considering that he has fought his way to being the first choice at TS Galaxy,” said Kitenge.

"What I like about him is that he is brave and commanding the box to perfection in the way he deals with crosses. Once a goalkeeper is firm in the way he deals with crosses then half the job is done because that is an important area.

"He is not afraid of coming out for the crosses and imagine being as tall as he is also comfortable on the ground and can deal with one-on-one situations to good effect. The boy has incredible awareness on the field and talks which is also key for a keeper."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Buthelezi has kept nine clean sheets in 19 league matches and his TS Galaxy contract expires in June 2026. If he signs for the Buccaneers, his biggest challenge for game time would be Sipho Chaine who has established himself as the first-choice goalminder at Pirates.

With Chaine having arrived at the Soweto giants before the start of this season, Pirates are refreshing their goalkeeping department. Despite Mpontshane being 37, he has been error-prone whenever called on to play.

Ofori on the other hand has been struggling with injuries since last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BUTHELEZI? After spending the months of February and March out injured, Buthelezi is back to full fitness and has the remaining two league games to further prove he is Pirates material.