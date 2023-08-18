Buthelezi warns Chaine - 'Once I get my Orlando Pirates chance, no turning back'

Melusi Buthelezi is adamant nothing will stop him from becoming first choice goalkeeper at Orlando Pirates once he gets his chance.

Buthelezi joined Bucs from TS Galaxy

He has not yet made a competitive debut

The 25-year-old confident he will make it at Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED: Buthelezi is among the new players at Pirates but is yet to make his debut.

The custodian is confident he will get his chance soon, and has served his compatriots a notice that when he does, nothing will stop him from making the position his own.

WHAT HE SAID: "Once I get my chance, there is no turning back and it is not going to be easy [for anyone to take it back]," Buthelezi told Sowetan.

"It was the same thing at TS Galaxy. The only thing that had to rescue and take me out was the injury. To be honest, I'm someone who trusts myself and I'm not a coward.

"I'm not scared of pressure. I understand that to play for a team like Pirates comes with huge pressure from the supporters who demand more and are very passionate and if you don't do things and they don't get it, they will be on your case, but that does not scare me.

"The only thing I can say is I am grateful to be here. I know I will get a chance... At the moment Sipho is playing and he is doing very well. I can say I'm learning something from him and also from Siyabonga Mpontshane and Richard Ofori," Buthelezi concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chaine has been in the spotlight for high-profile mistakes, and the fans are not impressed about it.

This season, the Sea Robbers have not yet kept a clean sheet in the Premier Soccer League. In the three matches played, the Soweto giants have conceded four goals and collected the same number of points.

WHAT NEXT: Chaine is expected to start in goal on Saturday when Pirates make a trip to Comoros where they will play Djabal Club in the Caf Champions League game.