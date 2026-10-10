"That was a silly mistake by me, I had to shift the ball on to my left because I was closed down by two people from the right. I simply should have made a different decision," said the 40-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper after the 2-2 (0-1) draw at Augsburg.

With that costly loss of possession, Neuer allowed FCA, through Robin Fellhauer after just 8.4 seconds, to score the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. "I first had to gather myself, take a deep breath and of course I still had hope that we could turn the game around. I think we had the chances, but unfortunately we let them go begging," said Neuer.

How does Manuel Neuer explain the second goal conceded in Augsburg?

Neuer also came under scrutiny for the 2-1 by Rodrigo Ribeiro (64), even if he said on Sky: "I am powerless when it comes to the second goal we conceded."

Calvin Brackelmann's shot beat the Bayern goalkeeper and came back out into Ribeiro's path, and he tapped in the rebound. "It was a fierce shot, a difficult ball that I can't hold on to. I push it away to the outside and then we're behind again and he just slides it in," said Neuer.

Kompany offered no criticism at all. "You can't change that or talk it up. With a 20-year-old goalkeeper, as a coach you'd have a bit of work to do now. But Manu knows how he has to deal with it. It's a shame, but as a team we always stand together," said Kompany.