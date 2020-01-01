Busakwe: Freestyle football deserves more recognition

The South African freestyle football champions have called for recognition for the sport

Newly crowned 2020 Freestyle Football Champion Sipho Busakwe has called for the recognition of freestyle football.

Busakwe defeated Emilio Nahamuja in the grand finale of the 2020 South African Freestyle Football Championships to defend the title he won in 2019.

The virtual event has been ongoing for the past four weeks and has now concluded with the Vanderbijlpark native crowned champion.

"I am very happy with the way I have been performing, despite carrying an injury," Busakwe told Goal.

"I couldn't do hand-stalls but am grateful to have pulled through.

"I will also try to play my part to make sure this sport is recognised; I feel it does not get the recognition it deserves and that is why I have been trying to introduce the young girls in my community to the sport."

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗦𝗶𝗽𝗵𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗸𝘄𝗲 #ZAFreestyle #hitecsa #GoalZA pic.twitter.com/8EtR5MQ20o — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) August 22, 2020

Final Rankings

1. Sipho Busakwe

2. Emilio Nahamuja

3. Rishaad Ibrahim

4. Kyle Rinquest

The 2020 event was proudly sponsored by Hi-Teach South Africa and organised by the South African Freestyle Football Association the World Freestyle Football Association.