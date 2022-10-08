Burnley’s Tella and Cardiff City’s Ojo score, Troost-Ekong returns in Watford's Championship loss

Nathan Tella and Sheyi Ojo were on target as Burnley and Cardiff City secured important victories in the Championship matches on Saturday.

Ojo scores first Cardiff goal

Tella inspires Burnley to win

Troost-Ekong returns for Watford

WHAT HAPPENED?: With Cardiff City leading Wigan Athletic 1-0 at the DW Stadium courtesy of Callum Robinson’s strike, the Nigeria prospect was introduced for him four minutes before the half-time break. As it proved to be his day, Ojo doubled his side’s lead five minutes after the hour mark – his first goal since joining the Bluebirds from Millwall. Although the hosts pulled a goal back through Charlie Wyke in the 83rd minute, Ryan White’s late-minute goal ensured that Wigan could not launch a comeback.

Elsewhere, Tella was Burnley’s hero as he scored the side’s only goal in the 1-0 away win at Coventry City. The Super Eagle prospect found the net in the 39th minute as Vincent Kompany’s men left the Ricoh Arena with all points.

That was not the case with Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong who returned to action against Blackpool. Regardless, Watford suffered a 3-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory for Burnley and Cardiff City took them to the fourth and tenth position respectively in the English second-tier log. Whereas, the Hornets continued to struggle – with their loss seeing them drop to 12th after accruing 17 points from 13 matches played so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

DID YOU KNOW? Born in England to Nigerian parents, Tella and Ojo are eligible to represent three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners Nigeria at the international level.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE TRIO? Unbeaten in their last three matches, Cardiff City would be hoping to extend their fine run when they square up against Coventry City in their next outing with Ojo hoping to find the net. Elsewhere, Watford are aiming to end their two-game losing streak when they welcome Norwich City to Vicarage Road on October 15. For Tella, he would be aiming to add to his goal tally against Swansea.