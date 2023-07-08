Burnley-linked Tau dazzles as Al Ahly edge closer to EPL title amid reported interest from Premier League club

Percy Tau recorded his first assist of the season in the Egyptian top-tier as Al Ahly defeated Al-Ittihad 2-0 on Saturday.

  • Tau helps Al Ahly collect vital win
  • The 29-year-old has beenin excellent for the Red Devils
  • On course to win his first league title in Egypt

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana star Tau made his 18th Egyptian Premier League appearance against Al-Ittihad at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils got their first goal in the 10th-minute courtesy of Ali Maaloul. Three minutes later, the South Africa international then set up Mahmoud Abdulmonem for the team's second.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau's assist on Saturday was his first in the Egyptian top tier in the 2022/23 season.

The experienced attacker has scored three goals for the current league leaders who have played 29 games. and collected 75 points.

Tau played a vital role to help his side win the Caf Champions League, dethroning former holders Wydad Casablanca.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Since joining Al Ahly, Tau has won all the domestic titles - two Egyptian Super Cups, and the Egypt Cup.

This year, he is odds on to win his first-ever Egyptian Premier League title.

WHAT NEXT: Tau has been linked with a move to Premier League side Burnley, and his exploits might convince his former coach at Anderlecht, Vincent Kompany to consider him at the Premier League club.

