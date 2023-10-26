Burnley FC reward Bafana Bafana forward Foster with new long-term contract

South Africa international striker Lyle Foster has signed a new deal with Premier League side Burnley FC.

Foster joined Burnley in January

But he has already been rewarded with a new contract

This follows an encouraging start to the season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old penned a new deal that will see him at Turf Moor until the summer of 2028.

He extended his stay at the Clarets on Thursday in what could be viewed as a reward for his promising start to the season.

Despite Burnley struggling in their Premier League campaign, Foster has managed to score three league goals while making two assists in eight games across all competitions.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I’m very happy to stay here. It’s a Club with very good people and I have really enjoyed working here and I’m pleased to extend my stay,” said Foster told Burnley's website.

“The supporters, Turf Moor, everything here. The way we organise ourselves and our standards something I fell in love with.

“It’s a club that pushes towards excellence and that’s something I want to be a part of.

“I’m trying to stay focused and continue working hard. It’s a long season with lots of tough games but as time goes on I think we will grow stronger.

“We will have a good season. I have plenty of belief and confidence within the squad, the coaches and everyone around the building.

“There is no need to stress. Just enjoy what we’re doing and there’s a recipe for success.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster's new contract shows the confidence manager Vincent Kompany has in his abilities.

The new deal could also put pressure on the former Orlando Pirates star to justify the trust bestowed in him by his employers.

That would heighten expectations on him to score more goals this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOSTER? The 2023/24 Premier League season still has a long way to go and that presents Foster with more time to prove himself.

Burnley visit Bournemouth for a league match on Saturday and the Bafana star will be out to score his first goal since early September.