Burnley coach admits Bafana star Lyle Foster surplus to requirements - 'We need more goal threatening'

Burnley manager Nicky Hayen has sparked speculation regarding South African striker Lyle Foster's future after admitting he is among a trio of players who could be offloaded before the window closes on September 1.

The Bafana Bafana star, who has been a prominent figure for the Clarets in recent seasons, now finds himself in a precarious position as the club looks to reshape its attacking options.

When questioned directly about the likelihood of Foster and teammates Hjalmar Ekdal and Andreas Hountondji being moved on, the Burnley boss was remarkably candid about the situation.

"That's a possibility."

"So I told you also last week, when there are players coming in we also have to make decisions on who is going out.

"With these players, that's something we have to discuss."

"We knew, even from last season, that we need more goal threatening," he continued.

"One thing also, the new players who come in have also got to adapt to the level.

"You come here on a sunny day, noon kick off and early kick, so they have to adapt. Not only that, but also the intensity and then you have to increase your intensity," he concluded.

The manager’s comments suggest that the former Orlando Pirates man is currently living on borrowed time at the club after being omitted from the matchday squads during the early stages of the 2026/27 Championship season.

The Clarets have endured a frustrating start to their life back in the second tier, failing to register a victory in their opening two league fixtures.

A 2-2 draw with West Ham United was followed by a disappointing 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion.

As the clock ticks down on the transfer window, Foster's representatives may well be looking for a new destination for the 25-year-old.

Since joining Burnley, the striker has experienced the highs of the Premier League but now faces the reality of being surplus to requirements under the new regime at Championship level.



