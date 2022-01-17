Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This match preview is proudly brought to you on behalf of the Ethiopia team sponsors Walia Beer.



Burkina Faso are set to face Ethiopia in their last Group A Africa Cup of Nations game at the Kouekong Stadium on Monday.

The Stallions will have to avoid a defeat in the game if they are to secure a place in the Round of 16 while the Walias will have to win if they have to stand any chance of joining the knockout stage party.

Game Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia Date Monday, January 17, 2022 Time 19:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Kenya TV channel Online stream SuperSport TV Channel 222 DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/ke

Squads & Team News

Position Burkina Faso Squad Goalkeepers Herve Koffi, Aboubacar Sawadogo, Soufiane Farid Ouedraogo, Kilian Nikiema. Defenders Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Steeve Yago, Oula Traore, Patrick Malo, Issa Kabore, Hermann Nikiema, Soumaila Ouattara. Midfielders Adama Guira, Blati Toure, Gustavo Sangare, Ismahila Ouedraogo, Dramane Nikiema, Saidou Simpore, Eric Traore, Cyrille Barros Bayala, Hassane Bande. Forwards Dango Ouattara, Cheick Djibril Ouattara, Zakaria Sanogo, Kouame Botue, Bertrand Traore, Abdoul Tapsoba, Mohamed Konate.

Given the massive importance of the game at hand, coach Kamou Malo is expected to maintain the same team that beat Cape Verde, with Hassane Bande - who scored the only goal in their previous game - leading the attacks.

However, they are likely to miss Bertrand Traore again, who was ruled out of the previous game due to a positive Covid-19 infection.

Probable XI for Burkina Faso: Koffi, Yago, Dayo, E. Tapsoba, Kabore, Guira, Toure, Bande, Sangare, Bayala, A. Tapsoba.

Position Ethiopia Squad Goalkeepers Teklemariam Shanko, Fasil Gebremichael, Jemal Tassew. Defenders Asrat Tunjo, Suleiman Hamid, Remedan Yesouf, Desta Yohannes, Aschalew Tamene, Yared Bayeh, Menaf Awol. Midfielders Amanuel Yohannes, Gatuoch Panom, Shemeles Bekele, Mesoud Mohammed, Bezabeh Meleyou, Firew Solomon, Fitsum Alemu. Forwards Abubeker Nassir, Getaneh Kebede, Amanuel Michael, Shemeket Gugsa, Mujib Kassim, Mesfin Taffese, Dawa Hottesa.

Yared Baye is likely to be drafted into the starting XI after serving his one-match suspension, while Dawa Hottesa, who scored against Cameroon in the second game, leads the attack once more.

Probable XI for Ethiopia: Shanko, Tamene, Yusef, Baye, Debebe, Mohammed, Yohannes, Dagnachew, Hotessa, Gebremichael, Nasir.