Burkina Faso right-back Kabore named Afcon 2021 Best Young Player

Manchester City loanee and Burkina Faso right-back Issa Kabore has been named the Best Young Player at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Although he did not score a goal in the tournament, Kabore played a key role in Burkina Faso's run to the last-four stage with his attacking and defensive contributions.

The 20-year-old, currently on loan at Troyes, played every minute of the Stallions' matches in Cameroon and he contributed three assists.

Burkina Faso played Cameroon in the third-place play-off on Saturday evening but they lost the chance of claiming a bronze medal after giving up a three-goal lead and eventually bowed to the host nation in a penalty shoot-out.

Troyes is part of the City Football Group and Kabore has made 17 appearances in Ligue 1 so far in this campaign.

Other players who scooped individual awards at the end of the biennial showpiece in Cameroon include Senegal duo Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy who were named Player of the Tournament and Goalkeeper of the Tournament respectively.

Meanwhile, Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar claimed the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals in seven matches.