Bunjira: Why Billiat should leave Kaizer Chiefs for Mamelodi Sundowns

The Zimbabwean has struggled to spark since arriving at the Soweto giants in 2018

Former forward Alois Bunjira has described the Brazilians as the “perfect fit” for Khama Billiat as he urged his compatriot to leave and return to Chloorkop.

Billiat joined Chiefs in 2018 but has struggled to replicate the form that saw him being mentioned as a household player in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The just-ended season appeared to be Billiat’s worst since he arrived in the PSL in 2010 to sign for Cape Town.

The 30-year-old ended the campaign with three goals and two assists in 25 matches across all competitions which are his lowest numbers ever during his time in .

While he appeared to have picked form a bit at the tail end of last season, Billiat appeared frustrated for the better part of the campaign amid reports of a strained relationship with former Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp.

“After all has been said and done, I believe Khama Billiat should go back to Mamelodi Sundowns. Pitso Mosimane loves Khama. He has publicly said it many times. He shows it,” said Bunjira in a social media post.

“Sundowns play the kind of football that Khama fits into very well. In Peter Ndlovu [Sundowns team manager] he had a big brother who saw it all and was guiding him. Peter never hid his brotherly love for Khama.

“For Khama to have such a great man like Peter as a fellow countryman at the club can only give a player that sense of security and belonging. Patrice Motsepe admires the young man. The Sundowns fans love Khama.

“They treated him well and showered him with all the real love. We all know what a great player Khama is and he needs a team where he can express himself and thrive. Sundowns is the perfect fit. The hatchet should be buried if there was ever any hatchet. Zimbabwe needs a firing Khama.”

At Sundowns, Billiat won a Caf crown, a Caf Super Cup, three PSL titles, a Nedbank Cup and a Telkom Knockout trophy.

To highlight his days at Downs as arguably his best, he was also crowned the 2016 PSL Player of the Season as well Players’ Player of the Season and the league's Midfielder of the Season in that campaign.