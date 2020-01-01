Bundesliga return is 'a huge and positive step', says UEFA president Ceferin

The top two divisions of German football will get back underway on May 16, as the sport attempts to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has welcomed the planned return of German football on May 16 as “a huge and positive step”.

The eyes of the footballing world are set to be fixed on the as clubs gear up for a return to action behind closed doors.

With both of the top two divisions getting back underway, other leagues around Europe and the world will doubtless be watching with interest as they attempt to find ways of their own to finish the season.

More teams

“It is great news that the German authorities have agreed that the Bundesliga can return,” Ceferin said. “This is a huge and positive step to bringing optimism back to people’s lives.

“It is the result of constructive dialogue and careful planning between the football authorities and politicians and I am confident that will provide a shining example to all of us in how to bring football - with all its excitement, emotion and unpredictability - back into our lives. I wish everyone connected with this every success.”

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that football is set to return in both Germany and , with the Super Lig set to recommence in June.

Senior figures have spoken positively about the news, though there remains an air of caution moving forward into uncharted territory.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke praised local people for their efforts in staying home to contain the spread of Covid-19, but also admitted there could be “no guarantees” around the restart project.

Article continues below

"We're very pleased that the people in Germany – and, from a regional point of view, the people in Dortmund and the surrounding area – have conducted themselves so magnificently in recent weeks that the spread of the pandemic could at least be contained," Watzke said in a statement published on Dortmund's website.

"Many industries are now slowly starting up again in compliance with strict rules, and this applies to professional football too. In this context, we at Borussia Dortmund are aware we have a great responsibility.

“We will – in the knowledge there can be no guarantees – do everything in our power to ensure the highest-possible degree of safety in order to prevent any new infections among the players and their families.”