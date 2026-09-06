Buijs refuses to let Ihattaren appear on camera and clashes with NOS: 'You have to accept it'

Mohamed Ihattaren made a huge impact against ADO Den Haag in a 3-2 win, driving his side to victory with two goals and an assist. After the match, though, the creative player was not allowed to appear in front of the cameras. Danny Buijs explained to NOS why he was not allowed to give an interview.

Jeroen Grueter immediately asked why Ihattaren had not come over. "What is that?", after which Buijs repeated those same words. "I think that boy has had more than enough media attention in recent years and that it is good for him to focus mainly on what he is doing now."

Grueter, the NOS commentator, did not understand the Fortuna coach's explanation at all. "It is just football, isn't it? If you play such a match and score goals like that, then of course we want to hear his story?"

"I understand that you want that," said Buijs. "We are just not thinking about your interest, we are thinking about Mo's interest. And Mo has had a lot of shit thrown at him, also a lot of positive things, and he has also brought that on himself."

Buijs felt that was part of the process. "But this is part of it for him as well. First go and do what you have to do on a structural basis, then the other things will come into the picture," said the man from Dordrecht. "So an interview after a match like this, in which he has shown good things, is already too much?" Grueter asked again.

Still, Buijs answered indifferently and felt Ihattaren could also be put in front of the cameras after a bad match. "Aren't you being a little too careful with him then? He is also an adult, after all," replied the journalist from Utrecht.

Then the coach shrugged his shoulders. "How long have you been working with him, or have I been working with him?" he said sarcastically. "Who is in a better position to judge it, you or me?", after which Grueter asked for clarification. "Will he get too big for his boots then, or what are the consequences?"

"We do not need to talk about that at length, do we? We have made a choice and you have to respect and accept it. And you are allowed to ask about it, and we give you an answer and that's it," Buijs concluded.