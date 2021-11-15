Buckley on Bafana Bafana loss: South Africa were playing against 12 players vs Black Stars

Former Bafana Bafana winger Delron Buckley believes South Africa can feel aggrieved about the match officiating during their 1-0 defeat to Ghana in a World Cup qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday night.

Ghana looked the more dangerous side on attack, though some wayward shooting meant that Bafana Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams did not have many saves to make.

He was, however, beaten by a 33rd-minute penalty from Ayew.

The spot-kick awarded by Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye was controversial as SA defender Rushine De Reuck did not seem to make much contact with Daniel Amartey.

Former Bafana Bafana and Borussia Dortmund forward Buckley was in no doubt that the visitors were hard done by.

"You see it clearly, that's never a penalty honestly. I was expecting something like this in this game - as I said, when you play in Ghana, the odds are not on your side," Buckley said in the SABC1 studio.

His fellow analyst, ex Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe, concurred:

"What? A feather-duster touch. There is nothing there. There is no penalty there all day."

Manenzhe also felt that De Reuck was not helped by one of his teammates.

"The thing that I'm looking at - Victor Letsoalo, ducks. Clear the ball, head the ball. Because when Letsoalo ducks, De Reuck has to react. And his reaction is to touch the man in front of him and he goes down. But for me there is no penalty there. All day."

Buckley then reiterated his stance that Hugo Broos' men were unfairly treated.

"As I said, that penalty was no penalty. Very heartsore for South Africa and that kind of situation. The way I saw things, South Africa were playing against 12 players today.

"Very difficult to win. Because nothing was going their way, every tackle [foul] against South Africa wasn't given. It's very difficult in that situation to try and win games. It's very heartsore and I feel for the players."