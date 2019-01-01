Brylon Petersen: Kaizer Chiefs to re-sign former goalkeeper?

The 23-year-old was among the players who left Naturena at the end of last season but he's back at the club training with the first team

Former goalkeeper Brylon Petersen is back at the club's headquarters in Naturena.

The 23-year-old was spotted training with the Amakhosi first team on Wednesday morning ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby against .

However, it is unclear at this stage whether or not the technical team is considering bringing him back to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Petersen was released at the end of last season without making a first-team appearance for the Soweto giants.

He was mostly used in the Amakhosi MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) before the club decided to part ways with him.

As things stand, the Glamour Boys look a bit thin in the goalkeeping department especially with Itumeleng Khune out injured.

Daniel Akpeyi has been the club's No.1 with Bruce Bvuma falling down the pecking order this season.

Karabo Molefe was recently promoted to the Chiefs senior team to try and learn the ropes from the likes of Akpeyi, Khune and Bvuma.

Now, Petersen may return to the club to increase the level of competition among the other three goalkeepers.

Given his age, the Pietermaritzburg-born shot-stopper may be seen as one for the future.

Goal will continue to monitor Petersen's situation at the club.