Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bruno Fernandes has entered the final year of his contract with Manchester United, amid reports that he has rejected two offers to extend his deal, casting doubt over his future with the club.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes has confirmed Manchester United offered him a new contract, but says talks are currently on hold.

The 32-year-old is fast approaching the final six months of his deal, having reportedly turned down two offers to stay at Old Trafford.

Read also

Video: Maghreb derby in Ligue 1 as Amoura and El Abdi score and Hakimi responds

Advertisement Advertisement

Unstoppable: Messi receives another award after historic numbers

Related Topics

Yet the Manchester United captain's future remains unclear after a poor start to the season and a change in the dugout.

Mauricio Pochettino has replaced Michael Carrick. Fernandes insists he had no disagreements with Carrick, even though he was left out of the starting line-up last month.

Advertisement

Pochettino's arrival has thrust the Portuguese's future back into the spotlight. Manchester United may be forced to sell him in the winter transfer window if they want to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Fernandes has made clear he won't stand in the club's way if they decide to sell. But he has rejected claims that he is demanding a higher salary or a longer contract.

Advertisement

Fernandes told "Sky Sports": "No, there are no negotiations going on. But I have seen people saying that I asked for more money, or extra years on the contract."

The Portugal international continued: "If I wanted more money, I wouldn't be here. I had a destination I could have moved to and earned much more money than I am paid at Manchester United. And I could have been somewhere warmer than Manchester."

Advertisement

He went on: "Two summers ago, three summers ago, and last summer, I always had the chance to leave, but I chose to stay here every time. The thing is, I have always shown how much I care about the club and my desire to win trophies with it."

He added: "I have always said that the moment the club feels the time has come for me to leave, I will leave. I won't be like some players, many of whom I have seen during my time at Manchester United. They will stay here just for the sake of staying, wait for their contracts to run out, and then see what happens."

Advertisement

Bruno continued: "But the moment the club says to me: 'Bruno, it's time to part ways', I will be the first one out of the door. Yes, the club offered me a new contract, and I think that shows on their part that they want me to stay. And as I said, there are no negotiations going on."

He explained: "We talked about the contract at the end of last season, and we continued talking at the start of this season, but given the situation of the team and the club, I put the matter aside, because I don't think it is the right time for me or for the club to talk about negotiations. The priority now is for the team to get back to winning matches."

Advertisement

Fernandes still wants to win the Premier League and the Champions League with Manchester United. For now, though, he admits the target is a top-four finish.

He's also excited about working under Pochettino, who tried to sign him as Tottenham manager in 2019.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of today's Premier League clash with Liverpool, Fernandes added: "He (Pochettino) is someone who likes to bring very positive energy into the team, and he is very positive, strong and strict. He made it clear straight away that he would not allow us to fail to give him what he asks of the team and of every player."

He continued: "He wants the club to achieve great success, and he wants to win matches, and that is very clear from the way he and his coaching staff talk, and from their desire for us to improve."