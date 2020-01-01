Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd transfer being investigated by FIFA

World football's governing body is looking into the deal done between Sporting C.P. and the Red Devils after a complaint from Serie A side Sampdoria

Bruno Fernandes’ transfer to is being investigated by FIFA after his former club lodged a complaint claiming they are owed money from a sell-on clause.

Fernandes moved to Old Trafford in January for a fee of around £47 million ($58m) but Sampdoria, who sold the midfielder to C.P. three years ago, are arguing they should have been paid around £4m of the transfer fee due to a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

The 25-year-old spent one season at Sampdoria before signing for Sporting in 2017 for £7.5m and they believe they are owed 10% of any profit made by the Portuguese club relating to Fernandes.

A FIFA spokesperson said: "We can confirm that on April 3, 2020 the Italian club, Sampdoria, lodged a claim with FIFA against the Portuguese club, Sporting Clube de , related to financial obligations set out in the contract corresponding to the transfer of the Portuguese player, Bruno Fernandes.

"The matter is currently being investigated and consequently we cannot provide further comments."

There is no indication that Manchester United are liable for any of the money.

Fernandes has had an instant impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and has been credited for turning United’s season around after improved performances following his arrival.

Fellow midfielder Fred claims the Portuguese has brought a calming influence to United’s midfield that had not been there before. He told Brazilian outlet Trivela: "We were living in a very good phase [before the coronavirus pandemic], we were in a growing phase.

"We were doing very well in the Premier League, very well in the . We would have a chance to be champions [of the Europa League] before the stop.

"Our group got together a lot at the end, we started helping each other, with a different view of the game, and we grew up on the pitch. We started to get better together, and Bruno Fernandes' arrival was important for us, giving a calm change to our midfield.

"But we must also give credit to Ole and our entire group, because we were on a very, very good rise."

Fernandes had been back in Portugal with his wife and daughter amid the coronavirus outbreak, but Goal understands he has already returned to Manchester as the Red Devils look to get their overseas players to head back to England ahead of a possible return to training.