Bruno Fernandes set to sign for Manchester United in €55m deal

Following an extended period of negotiations, the Portuguese midfielder is officially moving to Old Trafford

have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from CP, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Fernandes will join Manchester United following an extended period of negotiations, becoming the club's first, and perhaps only, January signing.

The midfielder will head to Old Trafford as part of a deal worth an initial €55 million (£47m/$60m).

Man Utd could pay up to €80m (£68m/$88m) for the Portuguese star due to a number of additional clauses that have been agreed to by the two parties.

It is understood that €10m of those add-ons should be relatively easy for Fernandes to achieve, but the details involved in the final €15m are far less likely to be reached.

The deal is still subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms with the midfielder.

In recent days, reports emerged that were interested in signing Fernandes, with the club looking to use the midfielder as a bargaining chip for a deal with Valencia involving Rodrigo.

