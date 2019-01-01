Bruno Fernandes is going to Real Madrid for €70m, says Fiorentina director

Daniele Prade says a deal is done after being thwarted in their efforts to sign another Sporting target

's sporting director Daniele Prade has claimed that midfielder Bruno Fernandes is on his way to .

Prade made the claim during a press conference announcing the signing of Brazilian left-back Dalbert from .

The side were also pursuing a deal for Sporting’s Brazilian forward Raphinha but were told that the deal was off due to Fernandes’ imminent departure, with the Portuguese club reluctant to lose another player in a similar position.

"Raphinha must be off the market because Bruno Fernandes is off to [Real] Madrid for €70 million," Prade told reporters.

Real turned their attentions to Fernandes after being frustrated in their efforts to sign Paul Pogba from .

Zidane made Pogba one of his prime transfer targets when the midfielder appeared to indicate that he was ready to quit Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old said that he was “ready for a new challenge" earlier this summer but the Red Devils have been reluctant to let their former world-record signing leave, forcing Real to switch targets.

Goal reported earlier this week that the Spanish giants had met with Fernandes’ agent in a bid to seal a deal before Monday’s transfer deadline.

and have also been linked with a move for the former player, but it appears Los Blancos have moved into pole position for his signature.

Sporting are believed to want in the region of €80 million (£72m/$88m) for the 24-year-old, considerably less than the €100m release clause in his contract, which doesn’t expire until 2023.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has hinted that the club would be doing significant business before the deadline, saying that there could be “one or two bombs” before the window shuts on Monday.

Madrid had also been linked with a sensational move for forward Neymar, although as reported by Goal, are in the driving seat to complete a move for the Brazilian and talks have been progressing.

The club have already spent more £270 million ($303m) this window with former star Eden Hazard the standout signing.