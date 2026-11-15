Bruno Fernandes awaits Pochettino's revolution to settle his future with Manchester United

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bruno Fernandes's future with Manchester United appears to have become heavily tied to what Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino will deliver over the coming period, after the Red Devils captain decided to postpone settling his position on signing a new contract until the club's new sporting project has been assessed and the extent of the coach's ability to return the team to competing for titles is known.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old Portuguese midfielder's contract expires at the end of the current season, though Manchester United hold the option to extend it by a further year. Fernandes has already rejected two renewal offers, and the club's hierarchy are desperate to avoid losing him for nothing as his time at the club winds down.

According to "The Sun", United remain confident they can convince their captain to sign fresh terms. The player's stance, however, will hinge on how things develop under Pochettino and whether the Argentine can restore stability after the difficult spell endured under Michael Carrick.

Fernandes has looked frustrated this season. The whole team suffered a slump in form and results, and the Portugal international's own performances dropped below his usual standard before Carrick's dismissal paved the way for Pochettino, who returns to the Premier League through the Old Trafford door after previous spells with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

What Fernandes is waiting on goes beyond his relationship with the new coach. He wants to see the management's plans in the transfer market and whether they are ready to address the squad's needs, after the club brought in Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos over the summer but failed to reinforce positions that remain glaring weaknesses.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfield has been rebuilt, yet United still lack options at full-back and up front, with instability lingering in parts of the defence. That makes further recruitment essential for the Portuguese, who wants serious moves from the board before deciding on his future and whether to stay beyond this season.

Related Topics

Next matches LIV Premier League 11:30 MUN

Pochettino is expected to make sweeping changes, both bringing in new faces and moving others on. The big calls will not end with Fernandes. Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire see their contracts expire in the summer of 2027, with the club holding an option for an extra year, while Luke Shaw is also nearing the end of his deal as he sits out through injury.

Work on reshaping the team is set to begin in the January window, once Pochettino officially takes charge next week following the conclusion of his stint with the United States national team. The move is expected to define the shape of United's new project, particularly the club's ability to compete and supply the players the Argentine needs.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his decision to leave the United States and return to England, Pochettino said: "It is difficult to speak now, I am a very emotional person, it is a very sad decision, but we are professionals and we seek to achieve our dreams". The coming days will prove decisive in shaping the team's future, as well as Fernandes's position on staying at Old Trafford.