Bruce Bvuma will flourish in Nedbank Cup final, says Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter

The British trainer lauded the Leratong-born shot-stopper as one of the naturally talented goalkeepers he has ever worked with

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Lee Baxter has backed Bruce Bvuma to do the job in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final against TS Galaxy on Saturday.

The 24-year-old player is set to start in goal against the National First Division (NFD) side at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“In regards to Bruce, I think he is an amazing athlete, probably one of the naturally talented goalkeepers I’ve ever worked with," Baxter told the media.

"He has got massive potential. If he just trusts in himself then he’s got a great mentality. He is a solid character off the field. I think he is going to perform well,” he continued.

With Chiefs' Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpeyi cup-tied, Bvuma is set to start with Byron Petersen serving as a back-up goalkeeper on the bench.

“I’ve just said to him, ‘Do what you’ve been doing in the last couple of games. You’ve been solid and stable. You’ve not been up and down’," the former shot-stopper added.

"He has been very consistent. For that in itself, it is an achievement for a goalkeeper of his age. If I’m not mistaken he may be one of the youngest in the . That is a medal on his chest before we go into the final,” he explained.

Article continues below

The former SuperSport United goalkeeper coach explained that Chiefs owe their fans a trophy with the team having failed to win a major title since 2015.

“Before I joined Chiefs the thought of winning a trophy was right up there in the achievement list and I really believe that we have the potential to win trophies at this club," he said.

"We owe it to the club in general and everyone who is behind the club, the fans, staff and management,” he concluded.