Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained why he dropped Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen from his 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Guinea and France.

South Africa will face Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and then Les Bleus in Lille four days later.

Broos has called up four goalkeepers Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma, Veli Mothwa and Petersen.

But Petersen will not make the trip to Europe due to injury.

“It’s a big problem, if you go to every club in the PSL, you always find a foreign keeper,” said Broos when he announced his squad on SABC Sport.

“I think there are five or six South African goalkeepers and from those five you have to choose three good ones because it is Bafana Bafana.

“So it is very difficult, Bruce was there from the beginning and he is there again but normally it should be Petersen but he is injured, he was part of the squad but last week we got a phone call from the coach [Stuart Baxter] and he said ‘forget it, he is out.

“It was Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Petersen and Bvuma. This is the problem [the lack of SA goalkeepers playing in the PSL and also the age, you can’t tell me that Bruce is the young one, he is 26, a youngster is 22, 23.

“It is not up to me to change rules, I am a Bafana Bafana coach, I am a foreigner from Belgium, I think the PSL and Safa have to talk about how they are going to improve it. We have a problem here, why does [Mamelodi] Sundowns have two foreign goalkeepers, it is unbelievable.”

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Rivaldo Coetzee was also dropped due to injury.

Other players who did not make Broos’ squad are Royal AM forward Victor Letsoalo, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Pule Mmodi, Sbonelo Cele of Lamontville Golden Arrows and Chippa United’s Veluyeke Zulu.

There appears to be stiff competition between the wide defenders in Broos’ squad with Lyle Lakay and Terrence Mashego battling it out for the left-back role while Sundowns’ Khuliso Mudau and Nyiko Mobbie are the right-backs.

The upcoming friendlies mark Bafana’s first outing of 2022, having last been involved in action in November during the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

“After the World Cup qualifiers ended [last year] we thought about it and what we had to do in the March Fifa date,” Broos added.

“From the beginning, I said, ‘don't bring Botswana, I need big teams'. There was Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, and then France came.

“I think France will play 80% or 90% of their top players, but I'm sure the coach [Didier Deschamps] will also use the match to try some players.”

There were no places for the Portugal-based duo of Thibang Phete and Sphephelo Sithole who are playing regular Primeira Liga football.

At 32, Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare is the oldest player in Broos’ squad.

Bafana Bafana Squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Sydney Mobile (Sekhukhune United), Lyle Lakay, Rushine de Reuck, Khuliso Mudau (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Siyanda Xulu (unattached), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Monare, Goodman Mosele (both Orlando Pirates), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy)

Strikers: Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, USA), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt).