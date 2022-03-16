Broos: Why didn't Bafana Bafana qualify for 2021 Afcon if Mamelodi Sundowns' Zwane and Jali are that good?

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has defended his decision to exclude the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Andile Jali and Themba Zwane from his squads.

The Belgian mentor has been criticised for snubbing the two experienced midfielders when he announced his final 23-man squad which will face France and Guinea in international friendly matches later this month.

Jali, who has collected several Man of the Match accolades this term, and reigning PSL Midfielder of the Season Zwane have been among the standout performers not only in the PSL but in the Caf Champions League in the current campaign as Sundowns chase domestic and continental success.

"Okay, the question of Jali and Zwane, they played in the qualifiers last year but we didn't qualify," Broos told Metro FM's Ultimate Sports Show on Tuesday night.

"Why didn't we qualify if they are that good? I have seen Jali play in Belgium and he's just not my type of player, period."

Zwane featured regularly for Bafana during the team's failed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, while Jali missed the matches due to injuries. The duo is yet to play for the national team under Broos, who was appointed in May last year - replacing Molefi Ntseki.

Broos refused to reveal the real reason why he omitted the two influential midfield maestros, but he did hint at the fact that Mshishi as Zwane, 32, is affectionately known was left out of the squad due to his age.

"Zwane is a good player but he is 32 and I'm looking more for the future," the retired defender, who played for Belgium at the 1986 Fifa World Cup finals in Mexico, added.

"Jali is not my type of player and I won't get into why I didn't select him and Zwane, especially on radio. I would rather tell it to them."

The last time Jali, 31, played for Bafana was against Zambia in a friendly game in October 2020.

While Zwane's last appearance for the national team came against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Afcon qualifier in November 2020.