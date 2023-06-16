Broos vindicated as Maluleke points out Bafana weakness - 'Players don’t have football hunger'

Jabulani Maluleke believes the current crop of Bafana Bafana players have no football hunger as opposed to the previous generations.

Bafana have been blowing hot & cold

Broos often blamed after poor outings

Maluleke blames poor players

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa coach Huge Broos has sometimes been on the receiving end when Bafana Bafana struggled in international matches, as seen after a 2-2 draw with Liberia in a Group K 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier a couple of months ago.

Even recently, the fans questioned the decisions made by the tactician after revealing his squad to play Morocco on Saturday.

However, the SuperSport United U19 coach Maluleke feels the players have let down the country, suggesting the blame should not be placed on Broos' shoulders.

WHAT HE SAID: "I feel like we don’t have that football hunger like before, the likes of Doctor Khumalo and [the late] John Shoes Moshoeu," Maluleke told MSW.

"That hunger is no more there, we are just there to play and go home. I think that part is missing in our football.

"In the olden days, they used to play without fear. They used to play with a smile on their faces, enjoying the game.

"I think hunger comes with determination, dedication and the love that you have for football. If you love football, I think you will do anything to protect what you have."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After helping Bafana to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be played in Ivory Coast, Broos promised to help the team reach the latter stages of the biennial competition.

In the game against the Atlas Lions this weekend, Broos will be aiming at collecting a win to stand a chance of finishing top of the group.

Morocco have been doing well internationally, and in the 2022 World Cup, they became the first African nation in history to reach the semi-final.

WHAT NEXT: Bafana hope to avenge the 2-1 loss suffered in the reverse clash against the North Africans.