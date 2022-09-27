South Africa coach Hugo Broos has promised to drop a number of players who had a disappointing performance in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Botswana.

Broos promised to drop certain players from the team

Bafana coach disappointed by performance against Botswana

South Africa next in action in November international break

WHAT HAPPENED? Teboho Mokoena scored the only goal of the match through a sublime free-kick in the 38th minute but Bafana Bafana should have won by a bigger margin had they not wasted the countless opportunities that came their way.

South Africa were also let down by a number of defensive mistakes and goalkeeping blunders from Veli Mothwa that nearly proved costly at the FNB Stadium, and it now seems those responsible may have played their last match for the national team, going by Broos’ sentiments.

WHAT DID BROOS SAY? “The most important thing is the good performance of Saturday and therefore, today was very important to prove to the players who played that they can play what we want,” Broos told SABC after the match.

“We will see now with the staff what we have to do in the future but there is for sure some players who disappointed today and it is impossible that they will be with us in November.

“We had a few chances but for the rest we fight for it. The players fought for it certainly in the second half but you see at the end of the second half, we were doing again what we did in the first half so it was not a game that I want to see. We have to go in certain direction and we need the players that can play that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos fielded a completely different line-up to the one he went with in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Sierra Leone as he kept his promise of testing every player that he called in camp. However, unlike Saturday when Bafana Bafana were clinical, those handed opportunities on Tuesday wasted numerous chances while countless defensive mistakes nearly proved costly.

South Africa may have won back-to-back games but Tuesday’s display showed that Broos still has work to do before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers return next year.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA? Bafana Bafana will be in action in November when they hope to play more friendly matches against yet-to-be-known opponents.

A number of new names will certainly make the squad following Broos’ sentiments and it will be interesting to see whom he will drop from the team that played against Botswana.

South Africa will take on Liberia in March 2023 during their next Afcon qualifier and cannot afford another disappointing result, following their 2-1 loss to Morocco in June.