Broos to blame for Bafana Bafana 'blunder' against Liberia, 'what was going through his mind?' - ex-Orlando Pirates defender Motale

Bafana Bafana legend Edward Motale has slammed head coach Hugo Broos following the team's dramatic draw against Liberia on Friday night.

South Africa let a two-goal lead slip against the Lone Stars

The Belgian tactician substituted one of Bafana's standout performers

The 1996 African champions will face the Lone Stars in Monrovia

WHAT HAPPENED?: South Africa threw away a comfortable two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with the Lone Stars in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Broos' side looked destined to record their maiden win in Group K until Terrence Tisdell pulled one back in the 69th minute and Mohamed Sangare grabbed a late equalizing goal in stoppage time.

A minute after Tisdell's goal Broos made a double substitution - introducing Monnapule Saleng and Sphephelo Sithole, and Motale believes the changes were unnecessary.

WHAT DID MOTALE SAY?: "We lost it from the bench. Yes, the technical team, I don't know what was going through their minds," Motale told GOAL.

"I don't understand why they made those changes. They were unnecessary. When they made those changes that is where they lost the plot," the 1995 Caf Champions League-winning captain with Orlando Pirates continued.

"I cannot blame the players this time because the technical staff made a blunder. There was no need to make those changes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saleng and Sithole struggled to make an impact after replacing Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Themba Zwane who was one of Bafana's standout performers.

The draw has left South Africa on the back foot as they placed third on the Group K standings with Liberia placed second on the away goals scored in head-to-head with two matches left.

Broos' side is now under immense pressure to defeat the Lone Stars in Monrovia on Tuesday in order to keep their ambitions of qualifying for next year's 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast alive.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA?: SA will now travel to Monrovia where they will face the Lone Stars on Tuesday at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The last time Bafana visited Liberia, the two teams drew 1-1 in the 2002 Afcon qualifier which was played at the same venue in 2001.