Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealed he has always wanted a player like Orlando Pirates' Miguel Timm, who effectively plays his role.

Timm among players called up by Broos

Has played 11 PSL games this season

Broos explains Timm's inclusion in Bafana squad

WHAT HAPPENED: The defensive midfielder was included in the final 23-man list for the two upcoming international friendly matches.

He has been a reliable performer for Pirates in the ongoing campaign and the Belgian coach has revealed he had to give him a chance with the national team.

WHAT HE SAID: "He deserves it, he had very good performances with his team. As I said, we're looking every week for the performances of some players and sometimes you follow some players a little bit more than others because you want to see them," Broos said on Tuesday.

"The biggest quality he has, he is a player who stays in his position. That is something that I looked [for] several months after such a player in that position.

"He really is a defensive midfielder. Sometimes you see him do offensive actions but he is always there, when they lose the ball, he recuperates many balls also, because he is always there, he’s always in front of his defense and this is what I liked about a defensive midfielder.

"He recuperates the ball, he has good passing also, he is also there, he can build up. He has the qualities. It’s up to him now on a higher level to prove if he can do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timm has played 11 out of the 13 Premier Soccer League matches Bucs have played this season. The team has the third-best defense, having allowed just seven goals against them.

He also played four MTN8 matches as Pirates went all the way to secure their second trophy in the competition in three years.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix

BackpagePix.

WHAT NEXT: This weekend, Timm is in contention for a starting berth in the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs during the Carling Black Label Cup semi-finals.

The midfielder then will hope to be involved when Bafana Bafana tackle Mozambique and Angola at Mbombela Stadium later this month.