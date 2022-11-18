Broos reveals what he told Bafana Bafana players at half-time to inspire win over Mozambique

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has revealed his half-time team-talk contributed to the team's win over Mozambique on Thursday.

Coach lauded his team's performance

Bafana's third successive victory

Southern African giants face Angola on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran tactician watched on as Bafana Bafana came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over the Mambas in an international friendly match at Mbombela Stadium.

Nelson Divrassone handed the visitors an early lead, but Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored twice after the restart to inspire the 1996 African champions to a well-deserved win.

Broos pointed out that he was proud of his charges as he felt Bafana dominated the game despite making defensive mistakes.

WHAT DID BROOS SAY?: "I am very satisfied and very proud of our team. I think we had 10 chances and we played some good football," Broos told SABC Sports.

"The opponent had one chance and we gave them the other one. So, in the beginning, they had two chances - mistakes from our side.

"But the way they (the players) took control of the game, they dominated the opponent and I am very pleased.

“I just asked the boys to go on [at half-time], we didn’t play bad [in the first-half], certainly not. But we played against an opponent who played very, very close to their goal.

"And then they waited and then via very quick counters they tried to be dangerous. But we controlled it, we controlled it very well," he added.

"So, I said to them ‘go on, go on and play, let the ball go, don’t run too much with the ball and you can see we can win the game’ and we won it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory improved Broos' record as Bafana coach and it was his 12th match in charge of the Southern African giants.

South Africa have recorded seven wins, two draws and three defeats under the 70-year-old mentor's guidance, having been mandated to take the team to the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast.

Bafana, who have now won three games in a row following the match against Mozambique, will take on Liberia in back-to-back 2023 Afcon qualifiers in March next year.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BROOS? The former Club Brugge head coach has now turned his attention to Bafana's next game which is against Angola on Sunday.

The international friendly match is scheduled to be played at Mbombela Stadium.