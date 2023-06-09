Broos responds to Kaizer Chiefs players' omission from Bafana Bafana squad - 'Not possible!'

Hugo Broos insists he cannot have Kaizer Chiefs players in the Bafana squad purely by virtue of being the most popular team in Mzansi.

Bafana preparing for final Afcon qualifier

Chiefs players excluded

Broos justifies decision

WHAT HAPPENED: Broos named his 23 players to tackle Morocco on June 17 at the FNB Stadium in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Sundowns have the largest piece of the proverbial cake after producing eight players, while Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United have three each. Amazulu, TS Galaxy, and Sekhukhune United have one player each in the group, with the remaining six being foreign-based.

Broos has now explained the decision to leave the Glamour Boys out of his team to play the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.

WHAT HE SAID: "You know there are only 23 players to choose from, hey," the Belgian explained when asked why he excluded players from one of the most popular teams in the country.

"So if you are going to choose players because they are playing in the 'biggest team of the country,' then I have to choose 30 players. That is not possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco currently lead Group K with six points from the two matches they have played.

Both teams have qualified for the biennial competition, but Bafana have a chance of finishing top of the group.

Broos will use the match to gauge some of the players in preparations for the main competition in Ivory Coast in January.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs players will have to convince Broos, when the Premier Soccer League resumes, that they deserve to be considered for national team call-ups.