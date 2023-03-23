Broos questions ‘rubbish’ Caf qualification rules ahead of must-win Liberia tie

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has slammed Caf what he terms ‘rubbish’ qualification rules for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Broos hit at Caf for what he called ‘rubbish’ rules

Belgian questioned why Liberia played home tie in Morocco

Bafana coach unimpressed by just three teams in Group K

WHAT HAPPENED? Broos expressed his disappointment at Africa’s football governing body for allowing only three teams in South Africa’s qualification group while letting Liberia play their home match in Morocco.

South Africa, Liberia and Morocco were left to fight it out for the two qualification tickets in Group K, following the indefinite suspension Zimbabwe by Fifa, after they were initially drawn in the same group.

With Morocco beating South Africa 2-1 in Rabat on matchday one last June, they enjoyed a home advantage of some sort a few days later, when Liberia hosted them in Morocco after the Lone Stars were forced to seek an alternative venue for lack of a stadium that conforms to Caf at home.

The Atlas Lions won the match 2-0 to take a six-point lead and virtually seal their place in next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast with winless South Africa and Liberia left to tussle for the remaining slot.

However, Broos took exception with Caf for allowing such an occurrence which he feels gave Morocco undue advantage in the qualifiers.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “The fact that we are from the beginning only with three teams is rubbish,” Bross said during Thursday’s press conference, as per iDiski Times.

“It’s not a normal qualification and you see what happened. Morocco is almost qualified after two games and they can play their away game in Morocco. This is all possible here in Africa. This is unbelievable.

“Ok, when Liberia doesn’t have a stadium that conforms with Fifa rules, then you play in another country but not with Morocco who is with you in the group.

“Caf said ‘ok, no problem’. They are already qualified after two games… This is not normal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa are under pressure to win against Liberia and get their qualifying campaign back on track and Broos’ men can clinch their ticket if they manage six points from the double-header.

That would make June’s meeting with World Cup semi-finalists Morocco less stressful for Bafana Bafana with only topping the group at stake.

WHAT’S NEXT? South Africa host Liberia on Friday before the return leg in Monrovia four days later.