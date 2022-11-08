Broos explains Orlando Pirates star Saleng's Bafana Bafana call-up: 'You saw his qualities'

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has insisted Monnapule Saleng had to be in the squad owing to his exploits for Orlando Pirates, especially in October.

Saleng in Bafana squad for November friendlies

Been in phenomenal form for Sea Robbers

Bafana coach justifies his inclusion

WHAT HAPPENED: The Buccaneers attacker was named in the final 23-man list for the upcoming international friendly matches later this month.

The final squad was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon by Broos, who went on to explain why he opted to give the Pirates winger a chance.

WHAT HE SAID: "What he did [in October] was amazing. Very strong on the right side, he scores goals," Broos told the media.

"We know Saleng also from last season when he was playing with the Olympics [Cosafa Cup]. But then it was less with him, I didn’t see him anymore.

"Now, he is back again and you saw his qualities. He is fast and can take on a man on the wings and he can score. I think we have to give him a chance and can do it on that level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saleng has scored two goals in the five Premier Soccer League matches he has played. In the MTN8, the attacker played a vital role in helping coach Jose Riveiro win his first trophy with the club.

The 24-year-old scored three goals in as many matches and provided an assist as well en route to the Sea Robbers' triumph.

WHAT NEXT: Saleng might feature for Pirates this weekend in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs to be staged at the FNB Stadium.

The winger will then hope to play for Bafana when they host Mozambique on Friday, 17 November at Mbombela Stadium before facing Angola three days later at the same venue.