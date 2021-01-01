Broos offers hope to ageing players in Bafana rebuild

About 10 players in the current South Africa squad are aged 30 and above, but do they have a future under the Belgian tactician?

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has allayed fears that he will embark on a mass clear out and build a new squad only made up of younger players.

After initially stating that he is starting a new project with younger players, the coach’s remarks were widely interpreted as meaning he might not have a place in his team for players above the age of 30.

Fears were that the international future of the likes of captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Themba Zwane, Bradley Grobler, Itumeleng Khune and Sifiso Hlanti looked bleak.

"We have to make a new team, a younger team if it's possible. So I think I will have some time to find the players who can play the way I want," said Broos on Marawa Sport Worldwide on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

"I am searching for the players now and I will have a meeting in the next few days with the South African assistant coach. He will be very important in the next few weeks. The day after tomorrow [Friday] everyone will know who will be [local assistant coach].

"I have been asked, what is old and what is young? What is old and what is young is different to tell. I said okay Under-25 is young and over 25 is old but this is not right. A 26-year old player is not old. If a player is 26 I will take him if he is good and has the qualities, I will also take a 21-year-old if he is good, I will take a player of 33 years if he is good and has the qualities.

"Now when I said I want to take the younger players, that the team is should be a bit young, that is thinking about the future because when you play with this [the current] team now,in two years when you are going to Afcon, they are 35-years-old and then you have to start looking for younger players. It is not possible so you have to look a little bit further than today.”

Having previously coached in Cameroon where the squad is predominantly composed of overseas-based players, Broos says playing in Europe is no guarantee that a player will have a place in his squad.

The current Bafana squad is, however, dominated by Premier Soccer League stars, a situation which has been attributed to have made them appear inferior when facing stronger sides in Africa.

Broos says he has been presented with a list of 65 overseas-based players to select from, but will also consider those plying their trade in the PSL.

"You are talking about 65 players who are playing abroad. I don't think they are all playing,” Broos said. “This is one remark I have to make; when I was in Cameroon they also gave me a list of players who are playing abroad. Immediately when I look, I saw there there a number of players who are not playing.

"So what do you do with players who are not playing at their clubs? You don't have to take them just because they are playing abroad. You ask, are they better than those playing here in South Africa? When playing abroad, it's not that you are better than those playing here in South Africa.

"You first investigate and ask, where is he playing? For example, he is playing in Azerbaijan and is he better than a player who is playing here in South Africa just because he is playing abroad? So you have to be careful with that. Of course I agree that there are some players abroad who are better.”