You don't do that in the media - Bafana Bafana coach Broos takes aim at Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mokwena

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says he is “surprised” by Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena’s utterances in the media blaming the national team for injuries picked by the Brazilians’ players.

In post-match comments after Sundowns’ 2-2 Caf Champions League draw against Maniema Union last Sunday, Mokwena said some of their fitness woes are a result of Bafana duty.

His remarks came not long after Broos was the first to take a swipe at Sundowns in the media for organising Thabiso Kutumela to be vaccinated for Covid-19 during the international period.

“I will not comment about the remarks by Mr Mokwena, I’m very surprised by his comments, you don’t do that in the media, certainly when it comes to a colleague,” Broos told PSL Now as per iDiski Times.

“Mr Mokwena will receive my answer in the coming days. Again, if Mr Mokwena is frustrated, he can take the phone and call me and ask for some explanations but you don’t do it via the media.

“This is not appropriate I think when you are colleagues. If there is something that bothers him, please phone me and I will explain to him what happens.”

Mokwena said Kutumela returned from Bafana's back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia overloaded and struggled against Maniema.

He also said defender Rushine De Reuck reported for national team duty not fully fit but was thrown into the deep end in the matches against Walia ibex.

Midfielder Mothobi Mvala was injured away in Ethiopia while Thapelo Morena picked up an injury during the previous international period against Ghana.

Mokwena had claimed the Bafana doctors concealed information on the injuries to the Sundowns medical department but Broos dismissed that claim.

“I’m really surprised that he said he wasn’t informed about the injury of Mvala. We sent the whole medical file to the head of medical staff at Sundowns, so he knows everything,” Broos said.

Prior to the Ethiopia games, Broos complained about Premier Soccer League clubs not cooperating with the national team.

He accused clubs of working against Bafana starting from when he was he was denied entry into Orlando Stadium to scout players during a league match between Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.