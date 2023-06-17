Broos' message to Bafana fans ahead of Morocco date: It is not nice playing in empty stadiums'

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has challenged the fans to fill the FNB Stadium and cheer on Bafana against Morocco this weekend.

Bafana host Morocco this weekend

Fans have not been filling stadiums

Broos makes a plea to supporters

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana have not enjoyed massive support in recent home matches owing, partly, to the Covid-19 pandemic and unsatisfying performances.

On Saturday, June 17, South Africa host Morocco in Group K of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and Broos hope the environment would be different.

The Belgian is not, however, hiding away from the fact that the national team has to win the fans back.

WHAT HE SAID: "The opportunity is there and we have taken that opportunity, we played our home games in empty stadiums in the last two years," Broos said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"It is not nice for a team to come on the pitch and you look around and there’s nobody, you need that public in certain moments of the game, certainly like an opponent against Morocco, with the public, you can do more.

"That is one and secondly, again, you have to win back that public, Bafana is not very popular [right now] in South Africa, so maybe it’s the best opportunity to win back the public and to play in the next months in stadiums where there will be crowds and supporters."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Morocco and South Africa have secured their spots in the 2023 finals to be held in Ivory Coast from January 13-February 11, 2024.

It will be the final group game for Bafana considering the fact that the pool had three nations after Zimbabwe were kicked out.

South Africa are hoping to get a favourable result to go top of the group; they are currently on four points, two less than the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.

WHAT NEXT: Broos will be hoping to end the qualifying campaign on a high after a shaky start.