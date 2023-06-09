Hugo Broos has hinted Khanyisa Mayo was left out of the Bafana squad to play Morocco because his competitors were better than him in some areas.

Bafana to play Morocco on June 17

Mayo was left out of squad

Broos explains decision

WHAT HAPPENED: Broos opted to include Monnapule Saleng, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Cassius Mailula, Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa, and Themba Zwane as his main attacking players, leaving out Mayo of the squad to play the Atlas Lions in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The tactician has since explained why the Cape Town City striker, who has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, did not get a spot in his final squad.

The Belgian acknowledged it was tough omitting the striker from the squad, but he had no option since the spaces were limited.

WHAT HE SAID: "You have to make decisions and you have to make choices, sometimes the choices are difficult also for me," Broos said after unveiling his final squad.

"Should I take Mayo, should I take Saleng or should I take another striker? You take a little bit of opportunity on what he can do or what he can't do the other one does.

"In the end, it was Mayo we didn’t choose. Sometimes you can’t explain why you really choose that player or why you don’t choose that player.

"His end of the season was good, he started scoring again with his team but it has nothing to do with that he didn’t show enough in the pre-camp. He deserved to be with us, I can only select 23 players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayo and Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile scored the most goals, 12, in the recently concluded Premier Soccer League season.

He has since been linked with a move away from Cape Town City - who finished fifth on the table, but the club insists any team interested must pay R38 million for his services.

It will be interesting to see whether the 24-year-old will be considered for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast in 2024.

WHAT NEXT: Mayo's immediate plan is to ensure his club future is resolved ahead of the pre-season, even though he signed a new deal with the Cape side recently.