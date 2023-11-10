South Africa coach Hugo Broos has named his squad for back-to-back 2026 World Cup qualifiers to be played in the next couple of days.

Bafana host Benin on November 18

Next game will be away to Rwanda on November 21

Bafana played their last World Cup in 2010

TELL ME MORE: Broos will be aiming to help Bafana get back into the global map as far as the World Cup is confirmed when they start their campaign in the next couple of days against a tricky Benin team before playing Rwanda away.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster is not available for selection as his Premier League side continue to help him stabilise mentally after the player asked for help.

As expected, Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the squad with Kaizer Chiefs, who have been overlooked severally this year, producing just Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For Bafana to stand a chance of playing in the World Cup for the first time since 2010, Broos has no option but to ensure he collects maximum points from the not so strong teams in their pool.

Apart from Benin and Rwanda, Lesotho, heavyweights Nigeria and Zimbabwe are the other teams in Group C. The winner will qualify for the global competition to be held jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

WHAT NEXT: Most of the players selected in the final squad have a good chance of making the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations team.

It will be vital for coach Broos to start working on players' chemistry and get the right combination to stand a chance of delivering in the biennial competition.