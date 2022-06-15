'Broos has been insulting everyone' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Komphela slams 'disrespectful' Bafana Bafana coach

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach has responded to the ex-Belgium international who feels that South Africa doesn't produce 'quality players'

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has slammed Hugo Broos over his remarks made about South African football.



The Belgian tactician launched a criticism on South Africa, stating that the country lacks quality players that can compete against the best around the world.



Broos was addressing the media after returning from Morocco where he watched his Bafana side suffer a 2-1 loss to the Atlas Lions in their opening 2013 Afcon qualifying group (Group K) match last week Thursday.



"I do not dispute standards, there’s a lot to that as well but a national address needs to carry a particular tone," Komphela wrote on his official Twitter page.



"He is not only talking to his nation, but he is also reflecting his nation to other nations as well. He must address us as his nation and not some observer with no allegiance.



"National [team] coaches have a certain tone that penetrates deeper throughout the nation. I have never come across a national [team] coach with this tone."



Komphela, who has worked as Bafana assistant and interim head coach in the past, is unhappy with the way Broos expressed his concerns about local football.



"I have worked with a lot of top international coaches. They are great diplomats. They never insult the intelligence of their people," the former Kaizer Chiefs head coach continued.



"Our nation is addressed with so much carelessness and lack of tact. It is disrespectful and to some, it sounds like the 'honest truth' but to others, the tone is just as condescending.



"This coach has been insulting everyone as he wished and none of you members of the fourth estate saw this coming," Komphela, who is the first Bafana captain, added.



"Nothing wrong with voicing an opinion but please understand that this is a nation and not some cabal in a forest. Where’s intelligence in such reckless statements.



"Nothing wrong with the truth. My issue is the arrogant tone. [It is] almost condescending."