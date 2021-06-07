'Broos had not much to do with Bafana Bafana squad selection' - Ex-Kaizer Chiefs' Khan

The former Africa champions are set to face Cranes in a mid-week friendly match under new management led by the Belgian

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan has stated he believes head coach Hugo Broos tapped into Molefi Ntseki's think tank in selecting the Bafana Bafana squad for the friendly against Uganda.

The Cranes will travel south for the match against South Africa at Orlando Stadium on Thursday and Khan believes, Broos, who was appointed this year and will not be in charge during the friendly, does not know the players well enough to make an independent selection yet.

Broos, 69, will be out of the country as he travelled to Belgium to get his second coronavirus jab meaning the team will be led by Cedomir Janevski and former Bafana Bafana forward Helman Mkhalele.

"I don't think he had too much to do with that because, you know, you can not expect [Hugo] Broos to know the players as well," Khan told News24.

"I think he tapped into the think tank of [Molefi] Ntseki and asked them, and he obviously gave them a heads up on the players they feel that will perform for Bafana.

"In saying that, you must not read too much into that [team selection] he needs to come back [to South Africa] and get his feelers out and see what he has at his disposal.

"And that is why it was so critical that we selected a local coach who has knowledge of the local players as well as the international players."

Janevski and Mkhalele had to adjust the squad as some players, including Percy Tau, were ruled out of the friendly as Covid-19 hit their camp.

Tau, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, and Rivaldo Coetzee are the players ruled out and were replaced by Denwin Farmer and Evidence Makgopa of Baroka FC, in-demand Swallows ace Njabulo Ngcobo and Ethan Brooks of TS Galaxy.

South Africa Squad for Uganda friendly:

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport)

Defenders: Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Golden Arrows), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu)

Midfielders: Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France) Lebohang Maboe, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba (all Mamelodi Sundowns) Craig Martin (Cape Town City), Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates)

Strikers: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)