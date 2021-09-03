Broos explains why he subbed Tau during Bafana Bafana’s Zimbabwe draw

The former Mamelodi Sundowns marksman has just signed for the Egyptian giants, citing a lack of game-time at previous club Brighton as the reason

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos felt that Al Ahly striker Percy Tau was far from his usual best during Friday’s 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Harare.

Tau, as well as Broos, will be hoping that the forward’s reunion with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly will see South Africa's tasliman get back to his best quickly.

He was replaced by SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule 15 minutes before the final whistle.

"Percy, I think you saw in the game, Percy is not for the moment in his best shape, this is normal,” Broos said after the game.

"You see that he miss the tempo of the game. So this is something also for him in the next weeks to work on. But again, he stays a good player and that's why he stayed so long on the pitch.

"I hope that for the next games in October and November, that we'll have a Percy Tau much better than for the moment.”

The Belgian coach was pleased with how Bafana largely managed to nullify the Zimbabwe attack, but was concerned about his own side’s lack of threat going forward.

"Defensively was alright also, we didn't give any chances to Zimbabwe,” Broos explained.

"At the other side you have to score to win games. And today it was not so good offensively.

"I think we have to work on that, in the next weeks, in the next months. Because for winning you have to score and this was for us a problem.”

The problem for Broos is that there is very little time to work on any issues, next up are Ghana on Monday, with the remaining four fixtures to be completed by November 14.

"It's the beginning and in five days you can't do everything. And that's why we have things where we still have to work,” the national team tactician conceded.

"Certainly the offensive work of our team. We have to be more dangerous, sometimes be quicker to go to the other side.

"But again we have for the moment two days to work, so it will not be okay immediately, we'll need some time to do it."

In terms of individuals performances against Zimbabwe, Broos singled out two players:



"[Teboho] Mokoena played a very good game. Also [Mothobi] Mvala in his role and like I said, the defence was okay today," he concluded.