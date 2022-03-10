Broos explains why he overlooked reported Kaizer Chiefs target Zungu for Bafana Bafana

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has explained why he overlooked Bongani Zungu for a national team call-up with his side set to face France and Guinea later this month.



The Amiens midfielder was one of the noticeable absentees from the 29-man Bafana Bafana preliminary squad which was selected by Broos ahead of the two friendly matches which will be used to prepare the team for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Zungu, who is reportedly on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs with his current contract with Amiens set to expire at the end of this season, is finally enjoying regular game time at the French Ligue 2 club after overcoming his overweight and injury issues. However, Broos feels it is not the right time to recall the former Rangers player to the national team.



“You know when you see his career until now and what happened over the last few years, yes I will see for the next few months but I don’t think for the moment it’s the right time to take him,” Broos said on iDiski Times.



The experienced tactician went on to state that he has been following South African footballers, who are based abroad and he also stressed the importance of having more local players plying their trade overseas.



“Yes, we follow [the players abroad], in modern times you can do it, we have a site on our computer to follow the games, we follow them very closely, every week playing games, I think for them it’s very important they play there,” Broos continued.



“If I compare where they play compared to the South African competition, it’s still a level higher but we need… the countries in the West has an advantage on us, all their players are in Europe in better competitions.



“The players become better when they playing there, it’s important that the guys like [Fagrie] Lakay and [Percy] Tau are playing in their teams, [Bongokuhle] Hlongwane also – they can improve themselves too, something we need, players who are used to playing regularly against tough opponents.”



There are four players who ply their trade outside South Africa in the current Bafana preliminary squad namely, Lakay (Pyramid, Egypt), Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA) and Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium).