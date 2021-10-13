Broos explains why Bafana Bafana ‘suffered a bit’

On the back of a tough trip to Ethiopia last weekend for Bafana Bafana, Tuesday’s 1-0 World Cup qualifier win over the same opponents saw the South Africans stretched to their limits at FNB Stadium.

While conceding that his side made heavy weather of the victory, Broos was pleased that his men found a way to grind out the three points.

"We tried to neutralise the midfield, but we didn't really succeed. And therefore the danger was always there," the former Cameroon manager told Safa media.

"It was very difficult for us to keep the ball in the team and we suffered a bit tonight.

"But on the other side, we could score on set pieces," he continued. "And this was something we knew was a possibility for us.

"The 1-0, this is the most important thing. We have a victory. We stay first in our group, that is what we wanted to achieve, after four games."

Broos admitted though that there are areas where he felt his side came up short.

"But on the other side I have to say that it was very difficult for us tonight because we were not strong enough to neutralise the very good midfield of this team of Ethiopia.

“The trip to Ethiopia was in the legs of the boys, you saw it. They were not really fresh, they did not neutralise that good midfield, and they suffered.

Article continues below

“And I can’t blame them. They fight for 90 minutes, the way they wanted that victory, I have to congratulate them, surely.”

The match marked a return to the stadium for spectators – this was the first time South Africa have allowed fans to watch a live game since the disruption of the sport by Covid-19, albeit just 2000 supporters were admitted.

The result keeps Bafana Bafana at the top of Group G – they have 10 points from four games, followed by Ghana on nine points, Ethiopia on three and Zimbabwe on one.



SA's final two qualifiers are at home against Zimbabwe and away in Ghana on the 11th and 14th of November.