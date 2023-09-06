Broos delighted with Bafana mentality as Namibia beckons - 'I want to see what we can do'

South Africa coach Hugo Broos is optimistic the players will deliver positive results owing to what he has already seen.

Bafana set for back-to-back international friendlies

All players in camp

Broos hints at what to expect

TELL ME MORE: Bafana Bafana are in camp preparing for international friendly matches against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, respectively.

All players called have reported for camp ahead of the assignments, and the tactician is delighted with what he has seen.

Broos concedes there are players with not-so-serious injuries, but went on to state it will be an opportunity for others to show their potential.

WHAT HE SAID: "It’s okay that we have some injuries, but not ideal. We have depth and opportunity to give chances to those players who might add something new and different," Broos said as quoted by the Safa website.

"Winning is good, but what I want to see is what we can do, how we play, what we can produce and so for me to assess and see performance matters the most. We have good competition in neighbouring Namibia and DR Congo with different styles of play – they play well but how we will play and how we will approach the game is really what I want to see.

"Mentally there’s been a big shift from a year ago. The mentality has shifted, and players know what is expected here in the national team. There was a hunger to be at the [2023 Africa Cup of Nations]. The mental aspect is very important, I almost think that if we replay our previous games our result will be different due to the strong mental aspect we now have," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana are using the match to gauge the players and tactics ahead of the Afcon scheduled for January in Ivory Coast.

Broos is keen on helping the team reach the latter stages of the biennial competition, meaning he has to get it right during buildups.

The tactician must also get a wide range of players considering the fact that the 2026 World Cup qualifiers are around the corner.

WHAT NEXT: Broos hopes the players he has selected can do the job as anticipated by the fans.