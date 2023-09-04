Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has suggested Mamelodi Sundowns did not tell the whole truth regarding Khuliso Mudau's injury.

Mudau is among the players excluded from Bafana

Broos made three changes to the team

Bafana preparing for Afcon & World Cup qualifiers

WHAT HAPPENED: Mudau was among the players who were excluded from the Bafana squad owing to injuries.

However, the defender - who had been out nursing a hamstring injury - played a vital role against Kaizer Chiefs in the first-leg clash of the MTN8 semi-final, scoring a late goal that ensured the match at the FNB Stadium ended 1-1.

Broos has confirmed three changes ahead of the Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo international friendly matches.

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Pule Mmodi takes Themba Zwane's place while Sphephelo Sithole comes in for Luke Le Roux with Mlungisi Mbunjana taking the position of Teboho Mokoena.

WHAT HE SAID: "We have seven injuries. [Khuliso] Mudau was injured but he played last Saturday, we didn’t know that, nobody informed us about that," Broos told the media.

"Hlongwane, Zwane, Maseko, Le Roux, Morena, and Mokoena; a lot of injuries. I am not happy because these are games [to prepare] for [2023 Africa Cup of Nations] and [2026] World Cup qualifiers.

"I don’t blame anyone for saying that but it means I have to change seven players [from the team that played] Morocco three months ago.

"I hoped to have a few changes but okay, but now I can call other players to get game time. It’s the goal of the friendly games, to give game time to players who are here, the new ones will have game time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the international friendlies, the next assignment for Bafana will be the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and later on the 2023 Afcon competition in Ivory Coast.

Broos is optimistic about having his arsenal available for the biennial competition to be held in Ivory Coast.

WHAT NEXT: The international week will give Broos an opportunity to gauge his new call-ups and make a decision about their future in the national team.