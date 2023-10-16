Broos challenges Bafana Bafana to emulate Springboks - 'We have a lot to learn about them'

Coach Hugo Broos is hopeful the Springboks' win over France in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final can inspire Bafana Bafana against Ivory Coast.

Springboks are in World Cup semis

Bafana have been inconsistent

Broos challenges his players to improve

WHAT HAPPENED: Springboks defied the odds to beat the competition's hosts 29-28 and silence thousands of supporters in Paris, and as a result make it to the semis where they will play England.

It contrasts the display put up by Bafana Bafana recently in an international friendly against Eswatini that ended goalless.

Broos believes his team will put in a decent shift on Tuesday when they play Ivory Coast in another friendly game.

WHAT HE SAID: "Yes I am sure [Bafana can turn things around [after the Eswatini draw]," Broos told the Safa media team.

"It also depends a little bit on the reaction and mentality of the players, I think they are all conscious that Friday was a very bad game at all levels.

"Quality, mentality, passion, there was nothing. I think they are conscious of that, we spoke about it and I’m sure [on Tuesday] they will be ready to give a good performance.

"It’s not a question of quality, more a question of mentality and underestimating the opponent. I’m confident [Tuesday] will be different because they know they are playing Ivory Coast. So from the beginning, they will be more focused than Friday.

"I don’t agree with it, they are professionals and have to do it in every game and when you see [on Sunday evening, the Springboks], the passion and the way they are playing, I think we have a lot to learn about them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana Bafana are using the friendly matches to prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana are in Group E alongside Tunisia, Mali and Namibia with the top two finishers guaranteed a place in the last 16.

Prior to the tournament, Broos will have two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Rwanda, respectively.

WHAT NEXT: Bafana are in Abidjan without several top players like Monnapule Saleng, Percy Tau, and Zakhele Lepasa.

It will be vital for the team to get a positive outcome to build confidence ahead of competitive assignments.