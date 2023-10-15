Broos cannot recognise his Bafana Bafana but Ivory Coast coach Gasset sees South Africa as 'on same level' with the Elephants

Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset has spoken glowingly about Bafana Bafana ahead of the two teams' international friendly match meeting on Tuesday.

Bafana are set to play Ivory Coast on Tuesday

This is after they were frustrated by Eswatini

But CIV coach Gasset still views them as a strong side

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa coach Hugo Broos took a swipe at his charges following Friday’s 0-0 draw with Eswatini but Gasset thinks otherwise.

The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations champions have been struggling for consistency, blowing hot and cold under the Belgian coach.

But Gasset views things differently, saying Bafana are on the same level as his team.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Bafana Bafana and Cote d’Ivoire, and all the teams are on the same level in Africa, we will try to play with the same team, a strong team to progress towards Afcon [and the Fifa World Cup qualifiers],” said Gasset as per iDiski Times.

“The match will be a good test for both teams, Bafana is a good team – I think that will play to push Cote d’Ivoire to play well and to progress.

“But they also have an advantage of having played on Friday, they will have an extra day of rest than us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gasset is not the only coach to speak glowingly about Bafana.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui mentioned South Africa as one of the favourites to win January's Afcon finals.

This is despite Bafana struggling for consistency and having established themselves as very unpredictable.

WHAT NEXT? Bafana will be out to justify Gasset and Regragui's remarks when they face Ivory Coast in Tuesday's international friendly match in Abidjan.

Even November's 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda are other matches that place South Africa in the spotlight.

Those matches will help scrutinise if Broos' men are ready for the Afcon finals.