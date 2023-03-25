Broos apologizes for snubbing media after Bafana's frustrating draw against Liberia

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has apologized for snubbing media after frustrating draw versus Liberia in Group K's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Broos didn't address media after Saturday's draw

He has explained his decisions

Bafana coach comments on Afcon goal

WHAT HAPPENED: Broos stormed out of the field and into the changing room after Bafana threw a 2-0 lead to draw with Leone Stars in a four-goal thriller staged at Orlando Stadium.

The result mean Morocco are the only team to have qualified from Group K after wins over South Africa and Liberia respectively.

The Belgian concedes Saturday's outcome negatively affected him and played a huge role in his post-match reactions.

WHAT HE SAID: "When you see the game, it was clear that we were the better team. It was clear that we had a lot of chances. But it was also clear that we missed a lot of chances that, in the last half an hour we lost control over the game because yeah, Liberia was more powerful than we were," Broos said as quoted by Safa website.

"And then yeah, in the 91st minute or 92nd minute, you get a goal where you lose the victory. And that, yeah, that left me with a lot of emotions and I left at 2-2, went immediately to the dressing room. I did not fulfill my media obligations and I want to apologize for that. But I am a human being and the emotions took control over me yesterday.

"I know from experience that it is better not to say anything in the heat of the moment and that’s what I did. It was not right, but I think that people can understand in such circumstances when you are taking that decision."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The 70-year-old further addressed the rumours he considered quitting after Saturday's draw.

"Yes, yes, for sure for sure, if there is something I want it is to qualify [Bafana Bafana] for the Africa Cup of Nations," Broos continued.

"It has been the same [goal] since I got to South Africa. It is something I have worked for in the last two years and it was with ups and downs. Sometimes people didn’t understand why I took some decisions, but I think everyone saw yesterday that we have a good team.

"Yeah, let us be clear about that also. And let’s be clear again that I still believe in the team and that I want to go with them to the Afcon next year in Ivory Coast.

"So there is no doubt about it, and I will again do everything I can to win on Tuesday, and to assure qualification for Afcon in January next year. So let there be no doubt about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa missed the most recent Afcon edition held in Cameroon and Broos is under pressure to qualify for the 2023 one.

A win away in Monrovia will seal their place in the finals alongside Morocco who have already qualified.

WHAT NEXT: Broos should come up with an effective way of getting maximum points on Tuesday.

A loss might seal his exit from Bafana.